Mobile accounted for 29 per cent of all software sales in a record-breaking year for UK games

UK consumers spent a record $7.4 billion (£5.7 billion) on gaming in 2018.
Trade body UKIE revealed the figure today, which represents a 10 per cent year-over-year gain. The organisation expects growth to continue through 2019.
The lion's share of value came from software sales, increasing 10 per cent annually to hit $5.2 billion (£4.01bn). 50 per cent of all UK software revenues are now coming from digital and online spending, with battle royale hits like Fortnite and PUBG cited as a key driver.
Meanwhile, on mobile, games spending increased by 8.2 per cent to hit $1.5 billion (£1.17bn). That means just under a third of all game software spending in the UK is taking place on mobile at 29 per cent.
This story first appeared in full over on PCGamesInsider.Biz
