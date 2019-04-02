Cloud tech startup Polystream secures $12 million to develop 3D streaming services

Cloud tech start-up Polystream has raised $12 million in Series A funding to push expansion and development.

The funding round was led by Intel Capital, alongside Lauder Partners and Wargaming Group and prior investor London Venture Partners. The funding will go towards recruiting and hiring, as well as pushing both marketing and development efforts.

Wargaming’s involvement is of particular note. Despite early days, the World of Tanks / Warplanes / Warships maker has shown interest in Polystream’s technology, which promises to develop new ways of streaming 3D applications.

"Audiences around the world are increasingly hungry for the richest and most graphically complex content to be streamed instantly," said Polystream CEO Bruce Grove.

"The current approach of deploying GPUs in the cloud to deliver compressed video, whether for playing games or any other high-fidelity application, is eye-wateringly expensive and just does not scale.

“It's why cloud gaming remains the hardest of streaming problems to solve; anyone can stream games, but the business of streaming is broken."

The full story was first covered over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.

