News

Cloud tech startup Polystream secures $12 million to develop 3D streaming services

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 2nd, 2019 Intel Capital $12m
Cloud tech startup Polystream secures $12 million to develop 3D streaming services
By , Staff Writer

Cloud tech start-up Polystream has raised $12 million in Series A funding to push expansion and development.

The funding round was led by Intel Capital, alongside Lauder Partners and Wargaming Group and prior investor London Venture Partners. The funding will go towards recruiting and hiring, as well as pushing both marketing and development efforts.

Wargaming’s involvement is of particular note. Despite early days, the World of Tanks / Warplanes / Warships maker has shown interest in Polystream’s technology, which promises to develop new ways of streaming 3D applications.

"Audiences around the world are increasingly hungry for the richest and most graphically complex content to be streamed instantly," said Polystream CEO Bruce Grove.

"The current approach of deploying GPUs in the cloud to deliver compressed video, whether for playing games or any other high-fidelity application, is eye-wateringly expensive and just does not scale.

“It's why cloud gaming remains the hardest of streaming problems to solve; anyone can stream games, but the business of streaming is broken."

The full story was first covered over on PCGamesInsider.Biz.

Cloud gaming will be a key topic of conversation at Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019 on May 13th to 14th.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2019

GFR Fund has put together a $20 million pot for esports, streaming and new technologies

News Mar 5th, 2019

Rovio in talks with several investors for Hatch streaming funding boost

News Feb 26th, 2019

Streaming toolkit Lightstream raises $8 million in initial funding

News Nov 8th, 2018

Overwolf raises $16 million in a funding round led by Intel Capital

News Sep 5th, 2018

Streaming platform Caffeine nets $100m investment from 21st Century Fox

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies