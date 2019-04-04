The Elder Scrolls: Blades reaches one million downloads in first week of early access

Bethesda’s The Elder Scrolls: Blades has reached one million downloads in its first week of release in early access on the App Store, according to Sensor Tower.

The mobile action RPG hit the milestone in seven days, even though the game is currently only available to play through invitation.

Blades has also leapt to first position in the US and Great Britain and Ireland charts for free downloads.

420,000 installs from the US

The US accounted for the largest proportion of players out of the gates at 42 per cent. This totalled to 420,000 installs of Blades so far, with 150,000 downloads occurring on its first day of early access.

Revenue for the title has grossed near to $500,000, with US players contributing $380,000, or 76 per cent.

For comparison, Bethesda’s previous mobile release Fallout Shelter generated $93 million in less than three years.