SuperData launching digital game forecasting tool

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

New York-based research firm SuperData has announced a new forecasting platform that will allow users to get predictions for various digital game key metrics.

Dubbed Arcade Forecaster, this will allow users to get predictions for stats including revenue, monthly active users and in-game spending. It is offered as part of SuperData's Arcade suite of tracking tools.  

24-month outlook

This service is powered by transaction information from publishers, developers and payment firms which provides raw information can go off. 

This tech can be used with both existing and forthcoming titles. Publishers and developers can access this tool for a 12-month performance outlook for major titles, as well as a 24-month outlook of market-level data. 

“The launch of the SuperData Forecaster represents an exciting milestone in digital game research,” said VP of business development and product Sam Barberie. 

“The pace of game innovation and player preferences has never been greater, and clients will now have a comprehensive understanding of how current trends are likely to affect the future performance of top console, PC and mobile games.”

This story was originally published on PCGamesInsider.biz.


