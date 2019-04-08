News

UK games industry gender pay gap widens

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The gender pay has increased year-on-year in the UK games industry.

Women are earning an average of 4.78 per cent less year-on-year in median hour wage, while this figure is 4.04 per cent when looking at mean hour wage comparing this year's reports to last.

In this year's report, women are earning an average of 22.26 per cent more than men in median bonus pay. This figure, however, is heavily weighted by women at Ubisoft Reflections' studio earning 292.3 per cent more in median bonus pay than their male counterparts.

This studio is new to this year's rankings; removing the Newcastle racing specialist and comparing like-for-like, the median bonus pay gap has increased by 4.58 per cent.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

