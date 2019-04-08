Stillfront Group’s MAU increased by 20 per cent for Q1 2019

Digital games company Stillfront Group has revealed that monthly active users (MAUs) across its portfolio of online titles have increased by 20 per cent in Q1 2019.

The average number of MAUs for the first quarter of this year was 5,874,000, up from 4,893,000 for the same period in 2018. This equalling to a 20 per cent growth overall.

When looking at figures for daily active users across Q1, the number had increased by 26 per cent going from 1,115,000 in 2018 to 1,411,00 in 2019.

Numbers unveiled for the first quarter show a rise in Q4 2018 as well, with a 23 per cent increase for MAUs and 24 per cent for DAUs.

New records

“We set new records for number of active users during Q1, the stickiness of the userbase increased and monetisation during the quarter has continued to be strong, said Stillfront Group CEO Jörgen Larsson

The launches of SIEGE: World War II and Strike of Nations are in line with our expectations, and Goodgame have been deeply involved in both launches with their marketing expertise. To see such cooperations succeed is very pleasing”

Stillfront Group recently named eRepublik Labs co-founder Alexis Bonte as its new Group COO.