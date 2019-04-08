News

Stillfront Group’s MAU increased by 20 per cent for Q1 2019

Stillfront Group’s MAU increased by 20 per cent for Q1 2019
By , Staff Writer

Digital games company Stillfront Group has revealed that monthly active users (MAUs) across its portfolio of online titles have increased by 20 per cent in Q1 2019.

The average number of MAUs for the first quarter of this year was 5,874,000, up from 4,893,000 for the same period in 2018. This equalling to a 20 per cent growth overall.

When looking at figures for daily active users across Q1, the number had increased by 26 per cent going from 1,115,000 in 2018 to 1,411,00 in 2019.

Numbers unveiled for the first quarter show a rise in Q4 2018 as well, with a 23 per cent increase for MAUs and 24 per cent for DAUs.

New records

“We set new records for number of active users during Q1, the stickiness of the userbase increased and monetisation during the quarter has continued to be strong, said Stillfront Group CEO Jörgen Larsson

The launches of SIEGE: World War II and Strike of Nations are in line with our expectations, and Goodgame have been deeply involved in both launches with their marketing expertise. To see such cooperations succeed is very pleasing”

Stillfront Group recently named eRepublik Labs co-founder Alexis Bonte as its new Group COO.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

Job News Mar 26th, 2019

Stillfront Group name eRepublik Labs co-founder Alexis Bonte new Group COO

Job News Nov 26th, 2018

Goodgame founders relinquish leadership positions following Stillfront deal

News Sep 21st, 2018

Stillfront acquires Imperia Online in deal worth up to $32 million

News May 10th, 2018

Avengers Infinity War boosts related mobile game downloads by 120%

News May 2nd, 2018

Next Games revenue down 56% in Q1 2018 as Walking Dead: No Man’s Land loses players

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies