How to get into Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle - free!

The Connects international series returns to the US, and for the first time it will be held in Seattle with Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle on May 13th to 14th 2019 - and you can get in without spending a cent.

With 13 conference tracks and two industry events - Pocket Gamer, and PC Connects - the event will host 750 attendees across the two days.

There will also be expo space, networking sessions, Big Indie Pitches, investor panels and more. With all that going on, tickets cost hundreds of dollars, but there are four ways that indie devs, students and the media can get in free - and you can’t argue with a price like that!



1) Take part in a Big Indie Pitch



The Big Indie Pitch competitions have become an institution in their own right, as independent developers pitch their projects to a panel of expert industry judges. Whether you think you can scoop the big prize worth thousands of dollars or just want some professional insight from the expert judges, find out more here.



2) Win an Indie Showcase table



Not ready to join the fray of the Indie Pitch? Fear not, for ye may still enter the show floor armed with your latest build with which to bedazzle all and sundry.

In other words, we’re giving away some space on the expo floor to a select few indie devs - complete with free entry to the show. Sweet! Get in here. Applications close at midnight tonight (April 15th)!



3) Work in the media



Want to cover the event for breaking news, feature research and in-person interviews? We’d love for you to come! All we ask is that you let your audience know in advance that you’ll be there. And if you share this registration link and encourage them to come along and meet you in person, we might even get you access to the exclusive VIP area. Apply for accreditation here.



4) Volunteer to work at the show



Putting on PG Connects takes a small army of people behind the scenes and in exchange for their time and effort, every one of them gets a free pass to the world’s leading mobile games industry event.

Whether you’re studying event management in college, just started making the tea for a start-up studio or want to meet the people behind your favourite game, signing up as a volunteer grants you access to the hallowed hallways of Pocket Gamer Connects. You can apply here.

Which do you choose?



So that’s four ways you can get into the leading B2B games industry event completely free of charge - it’s up to you to choose which one works for you!