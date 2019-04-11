The Elder Scrolls: Blades made available to anyone with a Bethesda account

The Elder Scrolls: Blades has been made available to download for anyone that possesses a Bethesda.net account.
Revealed via the Skyrim maker’s official Twitter account, Blades can now be played by anyone who signs up for an account through Bethesda’s website.
Blades released into Early Access at the end of March for iOS devices.
The process to create a Bethesda account requires an email address for verification. When logged in users can request access to the game which in turn the company will send via email for players to download.
Bethesda also took this opportunity to make light of the issues surrounding silver treasure chests by confirming the in-game items will be rebalanced. The chests have raised concerns among the Blades community after players quickly realised that a three hour wait time is needed to unlock its contents.
The gates to The Elder Scrolls: #Blades are opening further. Excited to say that anyone with a Bethesda net account can now play.— The Elder Scrolls (@ElderScrolls) April 5, 2019
Next up: We’re looking at all your feedback and rebalancing the most difficult enemy in the game… the silver chest. pic.twitter.com/K0HVGPqj35
The Elder Scrolls: Blades reached one million downloads in its first week of Early Access.
