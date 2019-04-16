PepsiCo planned space campaign against "unjustified prejudices" towards gamers

American soft drink giant PepsiCo had plans to launch a group of satellites acting as an orbiting billboard in order to campaign against gamer prejudice.
Yes, you read correctly. The firm had teamed up with Russia's StartRocket to launch a group of 'cubesats' to promote a “campaign against stereotypes and unjustified prejudices against gamers".
This was part of an ad push to promote its new Adrenaline Rush Russian energy drink.
“We believe in StartRocket potential,” a Russian PepsiCo spokesperson told Futurism.
Head on over to PCGamesInsider.biz for the full story.
