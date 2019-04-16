News

PepsiCo planned space campaign against "unjustified prejudices" towards gamers

By , Staff Writer

American soft drink giant PepsiCo had plans to launch a group of satellites acting as an orbiting billboard in order to campaign against gamer prejudice.

Yes, you read correctly. The firm had teamed up with Russia's StartRocket to launch a group of 'cubesats' to promote a “campaign against stereotypes and unjustified prejudices against gamers".

This was part of an ad push to promote its new Adrenaline Rush Russian energy drink.

“We believe in StartRocket potential,” a Russian PepsiCo spokesperson told Futurism.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

