News

Rovio to launch Angry Birds Adventure Golf across UK shopping centres

Date Type Companies involved Size
April 16th, 2019 license Namco Bandai Games
Rovio 		Not disclosed
Rovio to launch Angry Birds Adventure Golf across UK shopping centres
By , Staff Writer

Rovio Entertainment and Namco UK have partnered with Intu shopping centres to launch Angry Birds-themed adventure golf attractions throughout the UK.

The first location will be the Intu Metrocentre in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, with further attractions planned over the coming three years in different cities.

The Angry Birds were previously featured at Sundown Adventureland in Puerto Rico where they were used for a similar attraction aimed at families.

First UK Angry Birds Adventure Golf

"This will be the UK's first Angry Birds Adventure Golf and there's no better place to launch such a fun and entertaining experience,” said Namco commercial director Philip Milward.

“We're looking for more leasing opportunities within high footfall locations to ensure this new attraction can really flourish across the UK."

Intu Metrocentre managing director Kate Grant added: “Angry Birds Adventure Golf is going to provide a thoroughly entertaining and completely new leisure experience for the centre's 20 million annual footfall alongside its mix of retail and dining."

The Rovio-owned property has branched out into several different types of media, including film, with the company set to launch The Angry Birds Movie 2 this year.


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Feb 8th, 2019

Rovio and Resolution Games partner for Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

News Sep 12th, 2018

Rovio teams up with Jazwares to create range of toys for Angry Birds

News May 24th, 2018

Rovio reveals slew of licensing partnerships in US for Angry Birds

News May 22nd, 2018

Long-form Angry Birds animated series set for 2020

News Jun 8th, 2015

Rovio signs Lego deal for Angry Birds construction toys

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies