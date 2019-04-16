Rovio to launch Angry Birds Adventure Golf across UK shopping centres

Rovio Entertainment and Namco UK have partnered with Intu shopping centres to launch Angry Birds-themed adventure golf attractions throughout the UK.

The first location will be the Intu Metrocentre in Gateshead, Tyne and Wear, with further attractions planned over the coming three years in different cities.

The Angry Birds were previously featured at Sundown Adventureland in Puerto Rico where they were used for a similar attraction aimed at families.

First UK Angry Birds Adventure Golf

"This will be the UK's first Angry Birds Adventure Golf and there's no better place to launch such a fun and entertaining experience,” said Namco commercial director Philip Milward.

“We're looking for more leasing opportunities within high footfall locations to ensure this new attraction can really flourish across the UK."

Intu Metrocentre managing director Kate Grant added: “Angry Birds Adventure Golf is going to provide a thoroughly entertaining and completely new leisure experience for the centre's 20 million annual footfall alongside its mix of retail and dining."

The Rovio-owned property has branched out into several different types of media, including film, with the company set to launch The Angry Birds Movie 2 this year.