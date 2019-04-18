Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle tickets full price from midnight

This is your last chance to save on the price of tickets to Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle as our mid-term prices end midnight TONIGHT (April 18th). You could save up to $150, so why wait? Book now!
What you can expect
- Buzzing expo space with 750 attendees
- More than 100 expert speakers covering the latest trends on mobile, VR and AR, handheld consoles
- 13 unmissable tracks
- PC Connects dropping Stateside for the first time
- Indie Pitches for mobile and PC
- Blockchain gaming stars as one of the featured tracks
- Free and unlimited online meeting scheduler
- SpeedMatch
- Investor Connector
- The Global Connects Party
Save money today!
Tickets are full price from midnight - but you still have time to save up to $150 before our Mid-Term offer ends tonight. What are you waiting for? Book now!
