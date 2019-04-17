News

Scopely’s recent success is bringing the publisher a new Culver City headquarters

Scopely’s recent success is bringing the publisher a new Culver City headquarters
By , Staff Writer

Scopely is following up a high-performing year with an expansion into a new Culver City HQ.

The mobile publisher will be the latest occupant at the Runyon Group’s Platform project in the city, leasing 60,000 square feet in a collaboratively-built space. The new location will more than double the company’s footprint upon completion later this year.

Scopely is reporting that an 80 per cent revenue increase year-over-year, along with the successful launches of Star Trek Fleet Command and Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, have driven the decision behind opening the new office.

Load the van

“We’re excited to expand our LA footprint to accommodate our exponential growth,” said Scopely co-founder, chairman & co-CEO Walter Driver.

“In just the last few years, Scopely has grown 15-times and this beautiful new space will allow us to continue to scale our physical presence to align with our rapidly expanding product portfolio and growing team. We couldn’t be more excited about this next step in our adventure.”

While Scopely is in the midst of expanding its Californian operations, it has previously looked beyond the US with the 2017 opening of a Barcelona studio.

The Pocket Gamer Connects conference is heading to the US via Seattle on May 13th to 14th.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Oct 9th, 2017

The Walking Dead: Road to Survival developer Scopely opening new studio in Barcelona

News Nov 2nd, 2018

Scopely taps Star Trek IP for 4X strategy game Fleet Command

News Jan 16th, 2017

Publishing experts discuss the role of mobile game publishers in 2017

News Jul 26th, 2016

Scopely raises big $55 million Series B round

News Jan 19th, 2016

Publishers discuss their changing role in the mobile space

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies