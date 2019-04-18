News

Stillfront Group plots further M&A as profits double in 2018

Stillfront Group plots further M&A as profits double in 2018
By , Senior Editor

Stillfront Group revenue increased by 45 per cent to $142 million (1,325m kr) in 2018.

The company’s annual report for last year also showed that net profit was up 109 per cent to $16.8 million (157m kr).

The Stillfront Group consists of 11 companies around the world, including Goodgame Studios, Imperia Online, eRepublik Labs and Coldwood Interactive. In total these studios employ 500 staff.

Overall monthly active users across its portfolio hit 4.8 million, while it had one million daily active users.

The US, Germany, MENA, France and UK were the group’s best markets by revenue. Europe represented a 51 per cent share of sales, while North America represented 27 per cent and Asia 17 per cent.

M&A

The company plans to continue its acquisition strategy with further purchases in future.

“We are staffing up for more M&A activity and remain as confident as ever in our screening process and post-acquisition strategies,” said Stillfront CEO Jörgen Larsson.

“Our value acceleration agenda, combined with making acquisitions at multiples lower than our own, remain in place.”


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

as News May 17th, 2018

Monster Strike publisher Mixi plots $900m investment in biz dev and M&A over next five years

as News Feb 19th, 2019

Netmarble profit tumbles 72% year-on-year in Q4 due to slowing sales and lack of new releases

News Feb 15th, 2019

The Walking Dead: Our World dev Next Games lays off 26 staff as losses mount

News Feb 13th, 2019

Candy Crush maker King's revenue up in 2018 to $2bn, touts $100m ads business

Comment & Opinion Feb 12th, 2019

After generating $1 billion-plus from each of its first four games, Supercell’s falling revenue is kind of the point

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies