Google updates its Glass hardware with new Enterprise Edition 2

Google has unveiled its latest set of smart glasses with the Glass Enterprise Edition 2.

Designed to be “faster and more helpful” than previous iterations, the new tech comes with an enhanced multi-core CPU and improved camera in addition to a new AI engine.

The augmented reality solution also comes equipped with faster charging via the USB-C port, support for Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as extended battery life.

Google Glass originally debuted in 2013 and was priced at around $1,500. The Enterprise Edition, meanwhile, has been cut to $999.

The technology is predominantly used in workplace environments with industries such as health, mechanical and IT shown off in the promotional trailer.

“Growing number of customers”

“Over the past two years at X, Alphabet’s moonshot factory, we’ve collaborated with our partners to provide solutions that improve workplace productivity for a growing number of customers—including AGCO, Deutsche Post DHL Group, Sutter Health, and H.B. Fuller,” said Google in a blog post.

“We’ve been inspired by the ways businesses like these have been using Glass Enterprise Edition. X, which is designed to be a protected space for long-term thinking and experimentation, has been a great environment in which to learn and refine the Glass product.

“We’re committed to providing enterprises with the helpful tools they need to work better, smarter and faster.”

There are already a number of competitors on the market, with Oculus recently revealing that firm was staffing up for a project focused on augmented reality glasses.