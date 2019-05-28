News

TikTok parent company ByteDance reportedly working on a smartphone

By

TikTok parent company ByteDance might be quietly working on a new project outside of its app development - a smartphone.

A report from the Financial Times details a new project in the works, confirmed by two anonymous sources familiar with it.

ByteDance's plan involves releasing a phone with its own apps pre-installed, which should encourage buyers that already use TikTok. The company also owns the news app Jinri Toutiao, as well as Chinese TikTok clone Douyin and messaging app Flipchat, but it's not certain if these apps will make it on to the product.

The report from the Financial Times states, “ByteDance’s latest project, the brainchild of founder Zhang Yiming, follows its acquisition of a number of patents from Smartisan, a Chinese phone maker, and subsequent recruitment of some of its staff,"

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

