News

Mobile firm EE launches UK’s first 5G network

Mobile firm EE launches UK’s first 5G network
By , Staff Writer

EE will be the first mobile network to operate 5G services in the UK.

The BBC reports that the phone firm will switch on 5G services in London, Cardiff, Edinburgh, Belfast, Birmingham and Manchester from May 30th, 2019. 10 more cities are planned to receive support by the end of the year.

EE claims this is merely phase one of its 5G rollout, with full 5G support due in 2022. The company has beaten rival provider Vodaphone by two months, with its service set to arrive in July.

Start of UK's journey

"This is the start of the UK's 5G journey and great news for our customers that want and need the best connections," said EE parent company BT's consumer division chief executive Marc Allera.

While 5G will come across a range of new handsets from various manufacturers, Huawei devices won’t be a part of this initial rollout.

"We're pausing the launch of the new Huawei 5G smartphones coming to market," said an EE spokesperson.

This comes as the Chinese manufacturer loses access to Google services and features, following demands from the US government.

EE has stated that it is working with both Huawei and Google to carry out the right level of testing and quality assurance. 


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

as News May 29th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Tencent claims top three positions for highest grossing in China

Interview May 22nd, 2019

Indie Spotlight: Ndemic Creations on how games-as-a-service has become the status quo

as News May 20th, 2019

Weekly global mobile games charts: Game for Peace the second top grosser in China behind Honor of Kings

News May 14th, 2019

Frank Gibeau: 5G potential for mobile is "profound"

as News May 13th, 2019

SK Telecom partners with Microsoft on 5G, AI and cloud technologies

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies