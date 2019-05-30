News

Google Play introduces new target audience features to make the platform safer for kids

Google Play introduces new target audience features to make the platform safer for kids
By , Staff Writer

Google Play is introducing new policies to make the platform safer for younger users.

Following user and developer input, Google has made adjustments to a number of Google Play policies to ensure that children aren’t being shown inappropriate content and to make sure identifiable information on young users is handled correctly.

These updated policies come in the wake of complaints to the US Federal Trade Commission regarding privacy law violations committed by many apps on Google Play’s shelves.

Keep it clean.

The new policy rules state that developers targeting younger demographics must meet new regulations regarding content and personal identification handling.

Adverts served through apps aimed at kids must be from certified ad networks that have passed compliance checks with Google’s family policies.

“These policy changes build on our existing efforts to ensure that apps for children have appropriate content, show suitable ads, and handle personally identifiable information correctly,” said Google, in a blog post announcing the changes.

“They also reduce the chance that apps not intended for children could unintentionally attract them.”

All new apps will be required to meet these new policy mandates on submission. By September 1st, existing apps will need to fill out the target audience and content forms to ensure they comply with the new rules.


Tags:
Natalie Clayton
Natalie Clayton
Staff Writer

Natalie Clayton is an Edinburgh-based freelance writer and game developer. Besides PCGamesInsider and Pocketgamer.biz, she's written across the games media landscape and was named in the 2018 GamesIndustry.biz 100 Rising Star list.

Related Articles

News Dec 20th, 2018

Consumer group complains to FTC over 'inappropriate' kids apps

1 News Nov 27th, 2018

Google Play removes 13 phoney apps from a single developer for installing malware

News Oct 19th, 2018

Google Play improves support for app bundles and subscriptions

News May 31st, 2019

Google Play developers must now disclose loot box odds

News Oct 23rd, 2018

Here are the longest-serving number one games and apps on Google Play since 2012

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies