BIG Festival Awards 2019 finalists unveiled

The Brazil Independent Games Festival has unveiled the finalists for its annual awards ceremony celebrating the top games from the local region and around the world.
This year the BIG Festival Awards received more than 460 submissions from developers in 42 different countries.
In total 55 games are up for awards across 16 categories, with the winners to be selected by a jury and announced at the show in Sao Paulo on June 28th.
And the nominees are...
Finalists for the Best Mobile Game category include Rockhead Studios’ Starlit On Wheels, Killabunnies’ Quadradit, Sarepta Studio’s My Child Lebensborn, StoryMax’s Inventeca - Uma forma nova de contar histórias! and Why Creative’s ITENO.
Starlit On Wheels has also been nominated for Best Brazilian Game and Best Game for Kids, while My Child Lebensborn has made the shortlist for Best Narrative and BIG Impact: Social Matters.
You can view all the finalists below.
Best Game
- GRIS (Nomada Studio), from Spain
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States
- Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain
- Cyber Ops: Tactical Hacking Support (Octeto Studios), from Chile
- Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts), from Brazil
- Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), from Brazil
Best Brazillian Game
- Mana Spark (BEHEMUTT / Kishimoto Studios)
- Starlit on Wheels (Rockhead Studios)
- Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)
- Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios)
- Bedtime Fright (RevStudio)
- Adore (Cadabra Games)
- Goroons (Epopeia Games)
- Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences)
- DeMagnete VR (BitCake Studio)
- Fake News, isto não é um jogo! (Patada! Studio)
Best Latin American Game
- Fate of Kai (Sunflower Game Studio), from Argentina
- Cyber Ops: Tactical Hacking Support (Octeto Studios), from Chile
- Quadradit (Killabunnies), from Argentina
- Gravity Lane (Johannes Ghiletiuc), from Colombia
- Quantum League (NGD Studios), from Argentina
Best Art
- GRIS (Nomada Studios), from Spain
- Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games), from Denmark
- Creaks (Amanita Design), from Czech Republic
- Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios), from France
- Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France
- The Blind Prophet (Ars Goetia), from France
- Adore (Cadabra Games), from Brazil
Best Narrative
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States
- Pikuniku (Sectordub), from United Kingdom
- Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games), from Denmark
- Creaks (Amanita Design), from Czech Republic
- Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain
- My Child Lebensborn (Sarepta Studios AS), from Norway
Best Gameplay
- Nimbatus (Stray Fawn Studio), from Switzerland
- Speed Brawl (Double Stallion Games), from Canada
- JUMPGRID (Ian MacLarty), from Australia
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain
- Mana Spark (BEHEMUTT / Kishimoto Studios), from Brazil
- Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios), from Brazil
- Cyber Ops: Tactical Hacking Support (Octeto Studios), from Chile
Best Sound
- GRIS (Nomada Studio), from Spain
- BLACK BIRD (Onion Games), from Japan
- DEMON'S TILT (FLARB LLC / WIZNWAR), from United States
- Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France
- Marie's Room (like Charlie), from Belgium
- Unheard (NEXT Studios), from China
- Pikuniku (Sectordub), from United Kingdom
Innovation
- Liff (Miyu Distribution), from France
- Fate of Kai (Sunflower Game Studio), from Argentina
- Alucinod (Thomas Pettus), from Australia
- Weaving Tides (Follow the Feathers), from Austria
- Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), from Brazil
- Gravity Lane (Johannes Ghiletiuc), from Colombia
- Quantum League (NGD Studios), from Argentina
BIG Impact: Educational Category
- Fake News, isto não é um jogo! (Patada! Studio), from Brazil
- Cidade em Jogo (Fundação Brava e Flux Games), from Brazil
- AWAY: The Survival Series (Breaking Walls), from Canada
- ITENO (Why Creative Sdn Bhd), from Malaysia
- Domlexia - Dom e as Letras (Plot Kids), from Brazil
BIG Impact: Social Matters Category
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States
- after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk and Abi Meekel), from South Africa
- Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain
- Marie's Room (like Charlie), from Belgium
- My Child Lebensborn (Sarepta Studio AS), from Norway
BIG Impact: Best Diversity Game
- Spikes on High Heels (Amandapps (Amanda Sparks)), from Brazil
- after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk and Abi Meekel), from South Africa
- Huni Kuin: Yube Baitana (Bobware/Beya Xinã Bena), from Brazil
- She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States
Best Student Game
- Liff (Developed by Miyu Distribution. at ISART Digital), from France
- Intertwined (Developed by Miyu Distribution. at ISART Digital), from France
- It's Paper Guy (Developed by The Paper Team, at CNAM-ENJMIN), from France
- after HOURS (Developed by Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk and Abi Meekel. at University of the Witwatersrand), from South Africa
- Wahkan (Developed by/at DigiPen Institute Of Technology Europe - Bilbao), from Spain
- Burning Daylight (Developed by Miyu Distribution. at ISART Digital), from France
- Spaceline Crew (Developed by Coffeenauts. at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi), from Brazil
Best Mobile Game
- Starlit On Wheels (Rockhead Studios), from Brazil
- Quadradit (Killabunnies), from Argentina
- My Child Lebensborn (Sarepta Studio AS), from Norway
- Inventeca - Uma forma nova de contar histórias! (StoryMax), from Brazil
- ITENO (Why Creative Sdn Bhd), from Malaysia
Best Multiplayer
- Goroons (Epopeia Games), from Brazil
- Hookbots (Tree Interactive), from Costa Rica
- Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts), from Brazil
- Spitlings (Massive Miniteam GmbH), from Germany
- Quantum League (NGD Studios), from Argentina
Best Game for Kids
- Starlit on Wheels (Rockhead Studios), from Brazil
- It's Paper Guy! (The Paper Team), from France
- Inventeca - Uma forma nova de contar histórias! (StoryMax), from Brazil
- Pile Up (Seed by Seed), from France
- Timo The Game (Webcore Games), from Brazil
Best Virtual XR/VR Game
- Moss (POLYARC GAMES), from United States
- Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), from Brazil
- DeMagnete VR (BitCake Studios), from Brazil
- Magichestra (Black River Studios), from Brazil
