BIG Festival Awards 2019 finalists unveiled

The Brazil Independent Games Festival has unveiled the finalists for its annual awards ceremony celebrating the top games from the local region and around the world.

This year the BIG Festival Awards received more than 460 submissions from developers in 42 different countries.

In total 55 games are up for awards across 16 categories, with the winners to be selected by a jury and announced at the show in Sao Paulo on June 28th.

And the nominees are...

Finalists for the Best Mobile Game category include Rockhead Studios’ Starlit On Wheels, Killabunnies’ Quadradit, Sarepta Studio’s My Child Lebensborn, StoryMax’s Inventeca - Uma forma nova de contar histórias! and Why Creative’s ITENO.

Starlit On Wheels has also been nominated for Best Brazilian Game and Best Game for Kids, while My Child Lebensborn has made the shortlist for Best Narrative and BIG Impact: Social Matters.

You can view all the finalists below.

Best Game

GRIS (Nomada Studio), from Spain

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States

Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France

Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain

Cyber Ops: Tactical Hacking Support (Octeto Studios), from Chile

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts), from Brazil

Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), from Brazil

Best Brazillian Game

Mana Spark (BEHEMUTT / Kishimoto Studios)

Starlit on Wheels (Rockhead Studios)

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts)

Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios)

Bedtime Fright (RevStudio)

Adore (Cadabra Games)

Goroons (Epopeia Games)

Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences)

DeMagnete VR (BitCake Studio)

Fake News, isto não é um jogo! (Patada! Studio)

Best Latin American Game

Fate of Kai (Sunflower Game Studio), from Argentina

Cyber Ops: Tactical Hacking Support (Octeto Studios), from Chile

Quadradit (Killabunnies), from Argentina

Gravity Lane (Johannes Ghiletiuc), from Colombia

Quantum League (NGD Studios), from Argentina

Best Art

GRIS (Nomada Studios), from Spain

Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games), from Denmark

Creaks (Amanita Design), from Czech Republic

Unruly Heroes (Magic Design Studios), from France

Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France

The Blind Prophet (Ars Goetia), from France

Adore (Cadabra Games), from Brazil

Best Narrative

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States

Pikuniku (Sectordub), from United Kingdom

Forgotton Anne (ThroughLine Games), from Denmark

Creaks (Amanita Design), from Czech Republic

Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France

Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain

My Child Lebensborn (Sarepta Studios AS), from Norway

Best Gameplay

Nimbatus (Stray Fawn Studio), from Switzerland

Speed Brawl (Double Stallion Games), from Canada

JUMPGRID (Ian MacLarty), from Australia

Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain

Mana Spark (BEHEMUTT / Kishimoto Studios), from Brazil

Sky Racket (Double Dash Studios), from Brazil

Cyber Ops: Tactical Hacking Support (Octeto Studios), from Chile

Best Sound

GRIS (Nomada Studio), from Spain

BLACK BIRD (Onion Games), from Japan

DEMON'S TILT (FLARB LLC / WIZNWAR), from United States

Burning Daylight (Miyu Distribution), from France

Marie's Room (like Charlie), from Belgium

Unheard (NEXT Studios), from China

Pikuniku (Sectordub), from United Kingdom

Innovation

Liff (Miyu Distribution), from France

Fate of Kai (Sunflower Game Studio), from Argentina

Alucinod (Thomas Pettus), from Australia

Weaving Tides (Follow the Feathers), from Austria

Pixel Ripped 1989 (ARVORE Immersive Experiences), from Brazil

Gravity Lane (Johannes Ghiletiuc), from Colombia

Quantum League (NGD Studios), from Argentina

BIG Impact: Educational Category

Fake News, isto não é um jogo! (Patada! Studio), from Brazil

Cidade em Jogo (Fundação Brava e Flux Games), from Brazil

AWAY: The Survival Series (Breaking Walls), from Canada

ITENO (Why Creative Sdn Bhd), from Malaysia

Domlexia - Dom e as Letras (Plot Kids), from Brazil

BIG Impact: Social Matters Category

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States

after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk and Abi Meekel), from South Africa

Do Not Feed The Monkeys (Fictiorama Studios), from Spain

Marie's Room (like Charlie), from Belgium

My Child Lebensborn (Sarepta Studio AS), from Norway

BIG Impact: Best Diversity Game

Spikes on High Heels (Amandapps (Amanda Sparks)), from Brazil

after HOURS (Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk and Abi Meekel), from South Africa

Huni Kuin: Yube Baitana (Bobware/Beya Xinã Bena), from Brazil

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere), from United States

Best Student Game

Liff (Developed by Miyu Distribution. at ISART Digital), from France

Intertwined (Developed by Miyu Distribution. at ISART Digital), from France

It's Paper Guy (Developed by The Paper Team, at CNAM-ENJMIN), from France

after HOURS (Developed by Bahiyya Khan, Claire Meekel, Tim Flusk and Abi Meekel. at University of the Witwatersrand), from South Africa

Wahkan (Developed by/at DigiPen Institute Of Technology Europe - Bilbao), from Spain

Burning Daylight (Developed by Miyu Distribution. at ISART Digital), from France

Spaceline Crew (Developed by Coffeenauts. at Universidade Anhembi Morumbi), from Brazil

Best Mobile Game

Starlit On Wheels (Rockhead Studios), from Brazil

Quadradit (Killabunnies), from Argentina

My Child Lebensborn (Sarepta Studio AS), from Norway

Inventeca - Uma forma nova de contar histórias! (StoryMax), from Brazil

ITENO (Why Creative Sdn Bhd), from Malaysia

Best Multiplayer

Goroons (Epopeia Games), from Brazil

Hookbots (Tree Interactive), from Costa Rica

Spaceline Crew (Coffeenauts), from Brazil

Spitlings (Massive Miniteam GmbH), from Germany

Quantum League (NGD Studios), from Argentina

Best Game for Kids

Starlit on Wheels (Rockhead Studios), from Brazil

It's Paper Guy! (The Paper Team), from France

Inventeca - Uma forma nova de contar histórias! (StoryMax), from Brazil

Pile Up (Seed by Seed), from France

Timo The Game (Webcore Games), from Brazil

Best Virtual XR/VR Game