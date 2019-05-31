Find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects’ return to Helsinki

Europe’s biggest B2B conference for the games industry, Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd and it’s shaping up to be a great show.

More than 1,200 game industry professionals will head to The Cable Factory from not only Europe, but from Asia and the USA as well. From C-level executives to independent developers and students, you’ll find them all there.

Read on to find out what awaits at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

11 jam-packed conference tracks

The conference schedule spans across both days with incredible analysis and insight for all industry professionals. Delivered by 110 speakers, you can expect over 80 hours of cutting-edge content ranging from the games industry’s latest trends to influencers and LiveOps.

We’ll share more details about the conference tracks shortly.

The showfloor

The expo space will contain a dedicated showcase area for developers, big or small, to show off their talent to an industry audience. The Big Indie Zone is an area focused on the work of indie teams and lone developers and it’s a vibrant and creative expo area for publishers looking to sign promising titles. It's always one of the most popular features at the conference.

With our free online meeting scheduler, you can organise your meetings with ease

Not only that, but it’s also a great opportunity for Indies to come together and catch up with old friends or make new ones, and see what the competition is working on.

Unlimited tools of networking

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we give you the tools to make the connections that are crucial for your business. With 1,200 attendees joining us, our online meeting scheduler is free to all delegates, so you can organise your meetings with ease.

And if that wasn’t enough, check out our SpeedMatch sessions, which pair developers speed-dating-style with publishers, connecting you to other gaming professionals quickly and efficiently.

Looking for investment?

Something which hasn’t happened in Helsinki before and brand new for 2019 is our Investor Connector. Joining us for our trip to the mobile gaming homeland, this event pairs pre-selected applicants for one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

Brand new for 2019 is our Investor Connector

Meet the media

We welcome the mainstream and specialist media to our shows, allowing you to raise awareness for your project outside the conference and into the gaming world.

Big Indie Pitches

The ever popular and ever-growing Very Big Indie Pitch also makes a welcome return in Helsinki, with thousands of dollars worth of prizes and the opportunity to gain valuable feedback from our expert judges.

Tickets on sale now with savings of up $450 if you book now!

Party time!

Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t complete without our Global Connects Party! Held on the first night, it’s an incredible opportunity to carry on the networking until late while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music.

Come make some new connections, friends and amazing memories to take away!

Save money!

Join us for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki at The Cable Factory on October 1st and 2nd. Tickets are on sale now with our Super Early Bird prices offering savings of up $450 if you book now!