Report: VR and AR developer Leap Motion acquired by Ultrahaptics for $30 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 31st, 2019 acquisition Leap Motion
Ultrahaptics 		$30m
By , Staff Writer

Virtual reality and augmented reality developer Leap Motion has been acquired by Ultrahaptics for $30 million.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the company behind the open-source North Star AR headset has been bought out by London-based Ultrahaptics who work with the same technology and are considered rivals.

Leap Motion co-founder David Holz and all of the engineering employees will join Ultrahaptics as part of the sale, while CEO and co-founder Michael Buckward will leave the firm after nine years.

10th of the price

If the sale is true, this figure is estimated at a 10th of what the company was worth only a few years prior.

Interestingly on May 30th, Ultrahaptics revealed in a blog post that it was partnering with Leap Motion in a strategic deal that solidifies their “collective role as the world’s leading spatial interaction company”.

Leap Motion initially brought in $50 million in 2017 through a series C funding round as it looked to expand its business into Asia. Whether this plan is still in motion is unclear from the purchase.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

