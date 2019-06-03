News

ARKit 3 gets motion capture and occlusion enhancements

ARKit 3 gets motion capture and occlusion enhancements
By , Senior Editor

Motion capture and People Occlusion are the new headline features for ARKit 3.

During Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), Apple showed off various new enhancements for its augmented reality tech, with the upcoming Minecraft Earth used to show off the new features and what’s possible with the API.

The new motion capture technology lets developers integrate people’s movement into an app. The video below shows how a person’s movements can be mimicked in real-time through an iPhone camera lens.

People Occlusion meanwhile means that AR content will show up where it’s designed to be - behind or in front of a person, helping make a virtual location more immersive.

New AR tools

As well as the new ARKit 3, Apple also unveiled new tools RealityKit and Reality Composer.

RealityKit features “photorealistic” rendering, environment mapping, camera effects support, animation, physics and spatial audio.

Reality Composer meanwhile is a new app for iOS, the newly revealed iPadOS, and Mac. It’s designed to enable developers to prototype and create AR experience without prior 3D experience through a drag-and-drop interface and a library of 3D objects and animations.

You can check out more of our coverage from WWDC here.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Jun 3rd, 2019

Minecraft Earth takes centre stage at Apple’s WWDC

News Jun 4th, 2018

Apple unveils ARKit 2 with shared experiences and persistent AR

News Mar 29th, 2018

ARKit-powered apps break 13 million downloads in six months

News Nov 9th, 2017

Report: Apple preparing to launch an AR headset in 2020

News Oct 25th, 2017

Unreal Engine 4 gets ARKit and ARCore support

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies