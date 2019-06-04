News

Google to reveal Stadia pricing, games and more on June 6th

By , Staff Writer

Google will host a video presentation regarding its new streaming platform Stadia later this week.

Similar to a Nintendo Direct, Stadia Connect will be streamed online via the company’s official YouTube channel where the firm has promised to reveal launch details, pricing and games that can be expected on the platform.

Stadia was shown off for the first time during Google’s keynote at GDC back in March. Since then no further details regarding the launch have been released.

Stadia Connect will take place on June 6th, 2019 at 5 pm BST (9 am PT/12 pm ET).

First look at games

Google has hired a number of key industry veterans to helm its Stadia initiative. Those include former Sony Computer Entertainment VP Phil Harrison as VP of Stadia and ex-Ubisoft and EA exec Jade Raymond, who heads up the company’s first-party studio Stadia Games and Entertainment.

Since the Connect presentation promises game reveals, there could be a chance we will get a tease of whatever title the studio has been working on.


Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

