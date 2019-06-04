Ex-Playdead boss Dino Patti working on cloud-based platform Coherence

The co-founder of Limbo and Inside studio Playdead Dino Patti has set up a new company designed to make building multiplayer games easier.

Coherence is a cloud-based open platform that allows developers to create large and persistent worlds. On paper, this sounds very much like Improbable's SpatialOS and Hadean's Aether Engine.

Patti is CEO of this new venture, with his co-founder and CTO being Peter Björklund, formerly of EA's DICE studio. Meanwhile, ex-Unity CEO David Helgason is serving as an advisor for the company.

Coherence is set to launch in 2020 with alpha and beta tests coming later this year. Right now the platform only works with Unity, but the ambition is to work with all major game engines.

