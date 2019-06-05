Meet the Pocket Gamer team at E3 2019

There’s just a week to go until the games industry descends on one of the biggest event in the sector’s calendar: E3. And much like any other event, the Steel Media team will be among the crowd.

In town on June 11th to 14th will be Lisa Harding, who handles business development in North America, to chat all things B2B; while senior sales executive Andreea Ghiurca will be on hand to talk everything B2C.

Our B2B operation has expanded greatly over the years. Not just PocketGamer.biz, our portfolio of sites now include PCGamesInsider.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz, giving you all the key news about the business of PC gaming and the world of online influencers.

There’s also our successful global B2B event series Pocket Gamer Connects, which is heading to Hong Kong (July 17th and 18th); Helsinki, Finland (October 1st and 2nd); Amman, Jordan (November 2nd and 3rd); and London, UK (2020).

We also host other events including mini-summits, the Big Indie Pitch and our world-famous Global Connects Party.

If you want to come meet us, please fill in this form and we’ll sort a time and day to chat.

We look forward to seeing all of you in LA!