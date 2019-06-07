E3 2019: Livestream schedule for the biggest press conferences

While the last few E3s have had huge announcements and blockbuster reveals, it's fair to say that the 2019 edition of the LA trade show is going to be a more muted affair.

With new consoles from Sony and Microsoft set to be announced and maybe even launched in 2020, it's entirely possible that the focus for this year's show is going to be games we already know about, with publishers preparing for one last lot of new releases before this generation is over.

The key reveals

It's also going to be a quieter year, with Sony and EA both deciding to forgo their press conferences this year. The former is still on the show floor, while the latter is hosting a livestream on June 7th and 8th as part of its EA Play side event.

Still, the show must go on. Below we've listed the key press conferences taking place this year. Google Stadia has already done its own set of pricing and game reveals ahead of the show, which you can read all about here.

The press conferences typically focus largely on console fare, but we may see some mobile announcements during the show, as there have been in the past.

Microsoft

Date: Sunday, June 9th

Time: 1300 PT/ 1600 ET / 2100 BST

Watch here

Bethesda

Date: Sunday, June 9th / Monday, June 10th

Time: 1730 PT / 2030 ET / 0130 BST

Watch here

Devolver Digital

Date: Sunday, June 9th / Monday, June 10th

Time: 1900 PT /2200 ET/ 0300 BST

Watch here

Ubisoft

Date: Monday, June 10th

Time: 1300 PT /1600 ET / 2100 BST

Watch here

Square Enix

Date: Monday, June 10th / Tuesday, June 11th

Time: 1800 PT / 2100 ET / 0230 BST

Watch here

Nintendo

Date: Tuesday, June 11th

Time: 1100 PT / 1400 ET / 1700 BST

Watch here

