News

Come and see Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s 11 conference tracks!

Come and see Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki’s 11 conference tracks!
By , Special Features Editor

Europe’s biggest mobile games industry conference Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Helsinki on October 1st and 2nd.

1,200 games industry professionals from all around the world will gather at The Cable Factory to hear 110 expert speakers share their insight and analysis of the gaming industry across 11 packed tracks.

We’ll reveal the full schedule as we lead up to the event, but as it stands, here are the conference tracks for Helsinki.

More than just conference talks

Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t just about hearing from industry professionals. It's a great way to ‘connect’ with the entire mobile gaming industry.

From our free online meeting scheduler, SpeedMatch sessions which pair developers with publishers, Investor Connector, a vibrant expo space and Big Indie Zone, The Very Big Indie Pitch and our notorious Global Connects Party, we give you the tools to make connections crucial for your business.

Save yourself some cash!

Super Early Bird prices are still available, meaning you could save up to $450. Hurry now, as these discounts won’t last forever! Book now!

Tags:
Charlie Scowen
Charlie Scowen
Special Features Editor

Related Articles

News Jun 17th, 2019

Bethesda, Jam City, Ogury, Super Evil Megacorp and East Side Games feature in the first wave of speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

News May 31st, 2019

Find out what awaits you at Pocket Gamer Connects’ return to Helsinki

News Sep 10th, 2018

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Badge Pick Up Party kicks off tonight!

News Sep 7th, 2018

Celebrating the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

News Sep 6th, 2018

The A-Z (and a bit!) of who’ll be at next month’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki (UPDATE)

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies