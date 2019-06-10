Lightstream's Arsenal.gg now offers automated game key distribution for developers

Analytics platform Arsenal.gg, recently acquired by Lightstream, has unveiled an automated key delivery system for publishers and developers.

Broadcasters and creators can use the platform to discover new games for creating content, and will now be able to request access to games as well as connecting directly with developers.

Publishers and devs can utilise the automated process which will give creators access to a game as they request it. Lightstream has created an authorisation system for applications, securing confidence that creators are legitimate.

“Key delivery allows a publisher or studio to focus on their game while running a large influencer campaign,” said Lightstream CEO Stu Grubbs.

“Broadcasters are able to request instant access to games that they are genuinely interested in, studios and publishers get all the data they need, and we handle the rest.”

InfluencerUpdate.biz has the full story.