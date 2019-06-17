Bethesda, Jam City, Ogury, Super Evil Megacorp and East Side Games feature in the first wave of speakers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019

We’ve already shared news of the venue and dates for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki when it returns for its sixth outing. Held at The Cable Factory on October 1st and 2nd, Pocket Gamer Connects is shaping up to be even bigger than last year, thanks to you! We’ve even had to change venue because of how much it has grown.

Now we can we reveal the very first of the 110 expert speakers from some of the biggest brands such as John Peterson from Jam City, and Lidi Giroux from East Side Games, who will share their experiences, analysis, insight and tips with 1,200 games industry professionals.

Cathy Magnien from Bethesda discusses bringing popular gaming IPs to mobile without upsetting fans, using Fallout Shelter as an example of success in doing so, whilst other games are more tricky. While Homa Games’ Jon Hook looks at what’s next for hyper-casual games, how they’re evolving as a category, key trends, gameplay, learning and monetisation.

Left to right: John Peterson, Lidi Giroux, Cathy Magnien, Jon Hook

Gaining players, keeping players

At Pocket Gamer Connects, we offer content best suited for game developers looking to acquire new players and retain their interests in your game. Raheel Yawar from Flying Sheep Studios looks at adapting gameplay difficulty and content based on player profiles, and how vital it is for player retention. Ogury’s Romain Escaich hosts a session on how brands in games affect user retention, by analysing how brands could help developers

Aaron Ludlow from Fusebox Games heads a talk on developing free to play games, covering analytics to running live ops and user acquisition. Whereas Om Tandon from Eaton discusses free to play as a business model, with the benefits of being playable for the masses, whereas it also offers challenges for developers in terms of players who spend money on progression vs those that do not spend, even though the end goal is the same and that the UX welcomes player choices rather than forcing their hand.

Left to right: Raheel Yawar, Romain Escaich, Aaron Ludlow, Om Tandon

Priyank Badkul offers tips in creating a successful game.

Indispensable indie insight

On our Indie track, we have Ten Square Games’ Priyank Badkul, sharing their experiences and tips in creating a successful game, such as blending business models and genres, and how small steps make a difference. This session is unmissable for any indie game developer or small studio looking to propel their projects to new heights. Also, Anette Staloy from Dirtybit and Erik Pontiskoski from Dodreams come together to look at working with old and new titles, whilst offering insight into their own experiences in working with old and new titles.

Learn how to advocate for accessibility while dealing with aggressive and threatening players with Nopia Oy’s Felicia Prehn, as she shares her experiences as a disabled gamer, and the challenges and hostility she has faced whilst giving tips on how to handle these difficult conversations and situations in the workplace and online.

Left to right: Priyank Badkul, Anette Staloy, Erik Pontiskoski, Felicia Prehn

Influencers and you

How developers and publishers can approach live operations and slow the burn rate through new content.

Teppo Soininen from the Ministry of Games offers a must see talk for any mobile games developer, which he shares his experiences on negotiating publishing deals for mobile games and what developers should know when negotiating.

Nick Murray of GamesConsulting.net and Lockwood Publishing’s Oliver Kern join up and chat about product lifetime management strategy, and how developers and publishers can approach live operations and slow the burn rate through new content.

Cara Parrish is a marketing consultant, and she joins us for a session on influencer marketing, as she explores whether companies know the best practices to fully utilize influencer marketing, as this form of marketing continues to grow into a multi-billion-dollar industry.

Finally, we also have Taewon Yun from Super Evil Megacorp and Malte Barth from BITKRAFT Esports Ventures joining our packed conference schedule, as well as representatives from some of the biggest brands in the mobile games industry:

Unity

PlayFab

Mintegral

Huawei

Animoca brands

deltaDNA

And many, many more!

Left to right: Teppo Soininen, Nick Murray, Oliver Kern, Cara Parrish

Fringe benefits

This amazing list of speakers for Helsinki will only continue to grow into the run-up to the event, however Pocket Gamer Connects isn’t only about conference talks and sessions.

There will be an abundance of fringe events and networking opportunities for you to explore. Networking with over 1,200 industry professionals may seem overwhelming, but with our online meeting scheduler free to all delegates, you can find that important connection you need for your business. Or if you want to do some quick and efficient networking, you could try our SpeedMatch sessions, which pairs developers and publishers speed dating style.

Our beloved Very Big Indie Pitch also makes a welcome return to Helsinki, which invites indie developers to showcase their games to a panel of expert judges for the chance to win prizes worth thousands of dollars.

Brand new for 2019, Investor Connector will see pre-selected applicants paired for one-on-one meetings with investors looking to spend the right kind of money in the right sector.

And last - but definitely not least - it isn’t a Pocket Gamer Connects without our notorious Global Connects Party on the first night. Just because the show is done for business doesn’t mean you have to be! Network until late while enjoying a free bar, finger food and music. Come and create some memories with us!

