News

Stillfront Group to raise $53 million from directed share issue

Stillfront Group to raise $53 million from directed share issue
By , Senior Editor

The Stillfront Group is conducting a directed share issue of more than two million shares to raise fresh capital for the business.

Shares are priced at SEK 240.40 ($25.45) per share, from which the company hopes to raise a total of SEK 500 million ($53m).

The share issue was said to be oversubscribed by Swedish and international institutional investors.

M&A

Stillfront wants to use the cash to grow its business, help fund its recent $90m Kixeye acquisition (which could rise to $120m) and invest in further acquisitions.

“When we announced the acquisition of Kixeye, we also communicated that we planned to further advance our future financial flexibility,” said Stillfront CEO Jörgen Larsson (pictured, main).

“Today’s share issue is a very important component of that ambition, and we are delighted to see the strong commitment from our investors, supporting our continued growth journey.”

The Stillfront Group has been building up an empire of developers and publishers over the last few years. The group now represents companies from Unravel developer Coldwood in Sweden and German developer Goodgame Studios to World at War creator eRepublik Labs. It currently counts 11 studios in all.

In Q1 2019 the company reported a 33 per cent increase in net sales to $43.6m, while EBIT climbed 54 per cent to $11.9m.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

News Apr 18th, 2019

Stillfront Group plots further M&A as profits double in 2018

as News Apr 5th, 2019

Animoca raises $3.3 million and acquires German developer Stryking

News Mar 12th, 2019

5th Planet Games lands $4.85 million in financing for future acquisitions

News Feb 21st, 2019

THQ Nordic raises $225 million through share sale for further mergers and acquisitions

Comment & Opinion Jun 22nd, 2018

It’s raised another $100 million but where next for Scopely?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies