Stillfront Group to raise $53 million from directed share issue

The Stillfront Group is conducting a directed share issue of more than two million shares to raise fresh capital for the business.

Shares are priced at SEK 240.40 ($25.45) per share, from which the company hopes to raise a total of SEK 500 million ($53m).

The share issue was said to be oversubscribed by Swedish and international institutional investors.

M&A

Stillfront wants to use the cash to grow its business, help fund its recent $90m Kixeye acquisition (which could rise to $120m) and invest in further acquisitions.

“When we announced the acquisition of Kixeye, we also communicated that we planned to further advance our future financial flexibility,” said Stillfront CEO Jörgen Larsson (pictured, main).

“Today’s share issue is a very important component of that ambition, and we are delighted to see the strong commitment from our investors, supporting our continued growth journey.”

The Stillfront Group has been building up an empire of developers and publishers over the last few years. The group now represents companies from Unravel developer Coldwood in Sweden and German developer Goodgame Studios to World at War creator eRepublik Labs. It currently counts 11 studios in all.

In Q1 2019 the company reported a 33 per cent increase in net sales to $43.6m, while EBIT climbed 54 per cent to $11.9m.