Epic Games acquires social network Houseparty

Fornite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games has acquired social platform Houseparty.

Dubbed as a "face to face" social network, Houseparty lets groups of people chat through voice and video in a chatroom style setting. It's available on Android and iOS, as well as MacOS and Google Chrome.

Standalone platform

The app will still remain available as a standalone platform, which means Houseparty and Epic accounts will not be connected and user data will not be shared between them.

"Joining Epic is a great step forward in achieving our mission of bringing empathy to online communication," said Houseparty CEO and co-founder Sima Sistani.

Head on over to InfluencerUpdate.Biz for the full story.