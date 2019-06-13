News

Epic Games acquires social network Houseparty

June 13th, 2019 acquisition Epic Games Not disclosed
Fornite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games has acquired social platform Houseparty.

Dubbed as a "face to face" social network, Houseparty lets groups of people chat through voice and video in a chatroom style setting. It's available on Android and iOS, as well as MacOS and Google Chrome.

Standalone platform

The app will still remain available as a standalone platform, which means Houseparty and Epic accounts will not be connected and user data will not be shared between them.

"Joining Epic is a great step forward in achieving our mission of bringing empathy to online communication," said Houseparty CEO and co-founder Sima Sistani.

Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

