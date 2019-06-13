Epic Games acquires social network Houseparty

Fornite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games has acquired social platform Houseparty.
Dubbed as a "face to face" social network, Houseparty lets groups of people chat through voice and video in a chatroom style setting. It's available on Android and iOS, as well as MacOS and Google Chrome.
Standalone platform
The app will still remain available as a standalone platform, which means Houseparty and Epic accounts will not be connected and user data will not be shared between them.
"Joining Epic is a great step forward in achieving our mission of bringing empathy to online communication," said Houseparty CEO and co-founder Sima Sistani.
Head on over to InfluencerUpdate.Biz for the full story.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?