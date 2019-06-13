News

Adjust raises $227 million in funding to grow mobile measurement and fraud prevention

Measurement and fraud prevention firm Adjust has raised $227 million in new funding.

As reported by Reuters, the money raised will be used to grow its business of mobile measurement, marketing and advertisements across apps, as well as further expansion into new markets.

The Berlin-based company was founded in 2012 and provides a subscription service that allows marketers to analyse audience behaviour while also specialising in security and fraud.

In 2015 Adjust raised $15 million in its original funding drive. Today more than 25,000 mobile apps utilise its services.

“Instrumental”

“This latest round of funding will be instrumental as we continue to unify brands’ marketing efforts, making marketing simpler, smarter, and more secure,” said Adjust CEO Christian Henschel.

“The investments we make in our product will further empower our clients to move the needle in their markets, as we become mobile’s definitive growth engine.

"Alongside our existing investor Highland Europe, we’re pleased to welcome Eurazeo Growth, Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners, and Sofina on board - who share our goal and will play a fundamental part in accelerating our growth strategy.”

Adjust has been expanding its reach as of late, with data aggregation firm Acquired.io. being picked up by the company in December.


Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

