Jagex subscription sales up 22.9 per cent in 2018

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

RuneScape maker Jagex saw revenue from its subscription services rise by 22.9 per cent year-on-year in 2018.

That's according to the Cambridge-based games firm's financial report for the 12 months ending December 31st, 2018 - which was uploaded to the UK's Companies House on Tuesday, June 11th, in which it reported subscription revenue of £67,653,172. The year prior, subscriptions were behind £55,050,417 of Jagex's revenue.

This rise in cash generated by RuneScape's subscription model offset declines in other areas. Microtransaction revenue dipped 15.9 per cent from £29,284,408 to £24,636,082, while advertising revenue saw an 18 per cent decline from £329,359 to £268,542.

There was an increase in other income, revenue from event ticket sales, merchandise and so on, rising 28.6 per cent from £199,515 to £256,538.

PCGamesInsider.biz has more on the story.


