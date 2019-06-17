News

Games industry roundup: The big trends at E3 2019, Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch, and blockchain's increased E3 presence

By , Senior Editor
Games industry roundup: The big trends at E3 2019, Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch, and blockchain's increased E3 presence

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's analysis on the biggest trends to come out of E3 2019, and news that Grand Theft Auto V developer Rockstar North almost doubled its headcount in the 2018 financial year.

BlockchainGamer.biz reports that blockchain companies increased their presence at this year's E3, and the speakers and conference schedule for Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong has been revealed.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile there's a look at why Instagram is hiding likes and what that means for influencers, an interview with What's Good Games, and a story on Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban following an IRL broadcast in a public bathroom.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Feature Jun 10th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Behind Total war: Three Kingdoms' success, blockchain game Project Genesis heads to Steam, and YouTube defends targeted harassment

Feature Jun 3rd, 2019

Games industry roundup: Inside Superhot's success, Theta Labs and Animoca raise funds for blockchain, and YouTube Gaming shuts down

News May 20th, 2019

Games industry roundup: What's next for SpatialOS, influencers discuss mental health, and CryptoKitties dev's new game

Feature May 13th, 2019

Games industry roundup: US Senator introduces loot box bill, blockchain gaming's state of play, and influencer distrust

Feature May 7th, 2019

Games industry roundup: Inside Switzerland's games industry, CryptoKitties dev's new game, and YouTube confronts issues

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies