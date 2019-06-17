Games industry roundup: The big trends at E3 2019, Dr Disrespect banned from Twitch, and blockchain's increased E3 presence

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Hottest stories

Over on PCGamesInsider.biz, there's analysis on the biggest trends to come out of E3 2019, and news that Grand Theft Auto V developer Rockstar North almost doubled its headcount in the 2018 financial year.

BlockchainGamer.biz reports that blockchain companies increased their presence at this year's E3, and the speakers and conference schedule for Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong has been revealed.

InfluencerUpdate.biz meanwhile there's a look at why Instagram is hiding likes and what that means for influencers, an interview with What's Good Games, and a story on Dr Disrespect's Twitch ban following an IRL broadcast in a public bathroom.