US president hopeful Bernie Sanders backs game developer unionisation

By Alex Calvin, Editor - PC Games Insider

US presidential contender Bernie Sanders has said that game developers need unionisation.

Taking to Twitter (below), the Democratic Senator said that those making video games should reap the rewards of their work, citing an article on Time about burnout in the games industry.

Last year, the US games industry saw a record $43.4bn in consumer spending according to US video games trade body The Entertainment Software Association (ESA). 

Sanders said that those responsible for making those games should have collective bargaining, with the Vermont politician calling out the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Game Workers Unite unions.

Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

