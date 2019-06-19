US president hopeful Bernie Sanders backs game developer unionisation

US presidential contender Bernie Sanders has said that game developers need unionisation.

Taking to Twitter (below), the Democratic Senator said that those making video games should reap the rewards of their work, citing an article on Time about burnout in the games industry.

Last year, the US games industry saw a record $43.4bn in consumer spending according to US video games trade body The Entertainment Software Association (ESA).

Sanders said that those responsible for making those games should have collective bargaining, with the Vermont politician calling out the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees and Game Workers Unite unions.

The video game industry made $43 billion in revenue last year. The workers responsible for that profit deserve to collectively bargain as part of a union. I'm glad to see unions like @IATSE and the broader @GameWorkers movement organizing such workers. https://t.co/Ia5gMG2v0w — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) June 18, 2019

