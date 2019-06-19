Facebook reveals new digital currency Libra

Facebook has revealed its to launch its own cryptocurrency next year.
The new currency - titled Libra - will be purchasable through its platforms and will be stored in a digital wallet, called Calibra.
The company said the payment system will be integrated with other apps owned by Facebook, including WhatsApp, with third-party companies like Uber and Visa expected to accept the new currency.
Potential
“Libra holds the potential to provide billions of people around the world with access to a more inclusive, more open financial ecosystem," said Calibra head David Marcus.
“We know the journey is just beginning, but together we can achieve Libra’s mission to create a simple global currency and financial infrastructure that will empower billions of people.”
Head on over to InfluencerUpdate.Biz for the full story.
Comments
Login to to leave a comment Or click here to register
Forgot password?
Password Reset
To reset your pass, please enter your email below and submit. Your new password will then be emailed to you.
You can change this pass at any time on the "edit profile" link when logged in.
Got your password?