Summer Games Done Quick 2019 charity event kicks off

Summer Games Done Quick 2019 charity event kicks off
By , Staff Writer

The charity speedrunning event Summer Games Done Quick began on June 23rd and will run until June 30th at the DoubleTree Hilton Bloomington Minneapolis Hotel.

Speedrunners will work their way through a series of games from present and past to raise money for relief organisation Doctors Without Borders.

As part of it, the speedrunners will compete in challenges, use tool-assisted exploits, as well as attending panels and interviews. The entire event is also broadcast live on Twitch.

2019's SGDQ event has a retro flair; the games to be played during this period include: Spyro the Dragon Reignited, Portal 2, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project, Super Mario Bros. 2, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, Devil May Cry, Metroid, DuckTales 2, Timespinner, Castlevania, Titanfall 2 and Borderlands 2.

The full schedule is available to view on the Games Done Quick website.

Conor Riley
Conor Riley
Staff Writer

