News

UK media and entertainment union BECTU investigating working conditions in games

UK media and entertainment union BECTU investigating working conditions in games
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The UK's entertainment and media trade union, known as the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU) has confirmed its investigating working conditions in the games industry.

The survey can be found here and covers topics including annual salaries, bonuses, working hours and overtime.

Challenges 

"The video games industry can be a hugely exciting place to work, providing great jobs to thousands of people in the UK," said BECTU head Philippa Childs. 

"But we know there are also challenges that people face in their working lives, whether to do with stress, pay, long hours, or harassment where workers need to have their voice heard.

"As the leading trade union for specialists in the entertainment industry, games workers have been turning to BECTU help provide that independent, expert voice at work."

Head on over to PCGamesInsider.Biz for the full story.


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion May 10th, 2019

Nonstop Knight developer Kopla Games on the importance of a strong mission statement when building a studio

Interview Apr 11th, 2019

Jobs in Games: Future Games of London’s Elizabeth Sampat on being a creative director and the truth about the 'Idea Guy'

Job News Apr 10th, 2019

Sumo Digital hires former Sega Hardlight operations director Harinder Sangha to new mobile studio

Job News Apr 9th, 2019

Jagex looks to expand studio headcount by more than 25 per cent come the end of 2019

Job News Apr 9th, 2019

Sumo Digital co-founder Porter becomes board COO of parent company

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies