UK media and entertainment union BECTU investigating working conditions in games

The UK's entertainment and media trade union, known as the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (BECTU) has confirmed its investigating working conditions in the games industry.

The survey can be found here and covers topics including annual salaries, bonuses, working hours and overtime.

Challenges

"The video games industry can be a hugely exciting place to work, providing great jobs to thousands of people in the UK," said BECTU head Philippa Childs.

"But we know there are also challenges that people face in their working lives, whether to do with stress, pay, long hours, or harassment where workers need to have their voice heard.

"As the leading trade union for specialists in the entertainment industry, games workers have been turning to BECTU help provide that independent, expert voice at work."

