The design choices behind Behaviour's Game of Thrones title, Candy Crush shoots down PUBG Mobile, and LEGO Tower diorama breaks record

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. LEGO Tower-inspired model sets new Guinness World record for largest brick diorama

The Guinness World Record for the world’s largest brick diorama was broken last weekend as part of The LEGO Group's marketing campaign for Nimblebit's upcoming LEGO Tower mobile game.

2. Weekly global mobile games charts: Candy Crush Saga shoots down PUBG Mobile’s chances of topping gross ranking in the US

A look at the weekly charts across Great Britain and Ireland, the US and China.

3. Game of Thrones gets another mobile game spin-off with Behaviour Interactive's Beyond the Wall

We catch up with Behaviour Interactive creative director Justin Jones about the design choices behind the newly unveiled Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall.

4. How to monetise your IAP-based game with ads

IronSource VP of global partnerships delivers the lowdown on in-game ads.

5. Why Monument Valley developer Ustwo hired a CEO

We spoke with Ustwo chief creative officer Dan Gray and new CEO Maria Sayans about the company’s shift to multi-game development under a new management structure.