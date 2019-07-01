News

The design choices behind Behaviour's Game of Thrones title, Candy Crush shoots down PUBG Mobile, and LEGO Tower diorama breaks record

The design choices behind Behaviour's Game of Thrones title, Candy Crush shoots down PUBG Mobile, and LEGO Tower diorama breaks record
By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to take a look at the rest of the industry? Check out our games industry roundup here with articles on blockchain, PC and the world of influencers.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

1. LEGO Tower-inspired model sets new Guinness World record for largest brick diorama

The Guinness World Record for the world’s largest brick diorama was broken last weekend as part of The LEGO Group's marketing campaign for Nimblebit's upcoming LEGO Tower mobile game.

2. Weekly global mobile games charts: Candy Crush Saga shoots down PUBG Mobile’s chances of topping gross ranking in the US

A look at the weekly charts across Great Britain and Ireland, the US and China.

3. Game of Thrones gets another mobile game spin-off with Behaviour Interactive's Beyond the Wall

We catch up with Behaviour Interactive creative director Justin Jones about the design choices behind the newly unveiled Game of Thrones Beyond the Wall.

4. How to monetise your IAP-based game with ads

IronSource VP of global partnerships delivers the lowdown on in-game ads.

5. Why Monument Valley developer Ustwo hired a CEO

We spoke with Ustwo chief creative officer Dan Gray and new CEO Maria Sayans about the company’s shift to multi-game development under a new management structure.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Hot Five Jun 24th, 2019

Women "underserved" in mobile games market, $1m potato artist joins Animoca Brands, and Empires & Puzzles hits 34m installs

Hot Five Jun 17th, 2019

Nintendo's Doug Bowser talks crunch, E3 2019 mobile roundup, and Call of Duty: Mobile soft-launched

Hot Five Jun 10th, 2019

Devs sue Apple over App Store fees, Stillfront acquires Kixeye, and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite conjures up 100k installs

Hot Five Jun 3rd, 2019

Zynga sells HQ for $600m, Auto Chess comes to mobile, and Subway Surfers passes 2.5bn downloads

Hot Five May 28th, 2019

Nintendo pulls mobile games from Belgium, Blizzard's Diablo Immortal lessons, and Garena Free Fire makes $90m in Q1

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies