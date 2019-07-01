News

Harry Potter: Wizards Unite enchants players with $3 million in first week

By , Staff Writer

Niantic’s Harry Potter: Wizards Unite has generated $3 million from player spending in its first seven days of release.

As estimated by Sensor Tower data, the spellbinding title has made the figure from 6.5 million budding wizards that have downloaded the game.

The US has accounted for the largest proportion of spending with close to $2.2 million, or 72 per cent, made up by the country. A huge gap separated between first and second as the UK generated $180,000, six per cent of overall spending.

In terms of downloads, the US unsurprisingly claimed top spot with over 2.1 million installs, which represented more than 33 per cent of the total. Britain followed with 520,000 downloads.

Wizards Unite topped the iPhone download charts in 31 countries, but has only been able to crack the top five revenue charts in Finland thus far.

Still on track

Wizards Unite is still on course to make $10 million in player spending in its first month.

By comparison, Pokemon Go grossed $58 million during its first week in the US alone, as well as generating 38.5 million downloads. Players spent an average of $1.50 in-game during that period while, while Harry Potter users have averaged at $0.50.

Wizards Unite initially launched in the UK and US, however has now rolled out to most major territories with the exception of Japan.


