$1 million Clash of Clans World Championship heads to Hamburg in October

Supercell is taking its $1 million Clash of Clans World Championship to Hamburg on October 25th to 27th.

The competition was launched earlier this year and aims to find the world’s best clan. More than 40 million players have competed in a series of qualifiers in the game’s new 5v5 play mode.

From the qualifiers, six teams will head to the event, with a further two wildcards as voted for by the Clash of Clans community. Teams already heading to the World Championship are Tribe Gaming, Team Queso and Vatang.

The World Championship will be held at the mainstage of the ESL One Hamburg at the Barclaycard Arena.

The $1 million up for grabs represents the largest single-event prize pool to date for Clash of Clans.

Esports expansion

“The Clash of Clans community has been honing their skills for years, pouring in thousands of hours into the game and finally, the game team is so honoured to deliver a championship worthy of our dedicated community,” said Clash of Clans community manager Marika Appel.

“By partnering with ESL, one of the most respected organizations in esports, we’re excited to create a new way for our community to engage with and enjoy Clash of Clans.”

Over the last few years Supercell has increasingly expanded its competitive gaming operations.

As well as the Clash of Clans World Championship, the Finnish developer also runs the Clash Royale League, while Brawl Stars also looks destined for a future in esports.

