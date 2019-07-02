News

Paradox CEO says 70/30 revenue share status quo is "outrageous"

By , Editor - PC Games Insider

Swedish games developer and publisher Paradox Interactive has laid its teeth into companies still insisting on a 70/30 revenue share.

As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, the company's executive chairman and former CEO Fredrik Wester put the boot into companies including Valve, Apple and Microsoft at Gamelab in Barcelona last week, saying that giving almost a third of your revenue to a platform was ridiculous.

"Outdated business model"

"I think the 70/30 revenue split is outrageous," he told attendees.

"I think the platform holders are taking too much money. Everyone in the press here, just quote me on that."

The exec went on to say that this split of proceeds is based on an outdated business model which Warner Bros came up with back in the 1970s.

"That was physical. It cost a lot of money," he said.

"This doesn't cost anything. So Epic has done a great job for the whole industry, because you get 88 per cent. Fantastic move. Thank you very much."

PCGamesInsider.biz has the full story.


