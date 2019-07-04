UKIE says UK government needs to support industry as France launches campaign to attract companies

The CEO of UK video games trade body UKIE Dr Jo Twist OBE has said that the British government needs to provide robust support to the games industry.

In a statement to PCGamesInsider.biz, the trade body boss said that companies need support at a government level in order to help it continue to compete on the global stage.

This comes following a French campaign called Join the Game which launched yesterday, designed to attempt to attract global games companies to the nation.

"The UK is one of the best places in the world to make and sell games. The sector has fought hard to earn that reputation over the course of decades, working in partnership with government to achieve that goal," Twist said.

