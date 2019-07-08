Games industry roundup: Mike Bithell talks John Wick Hex, Yogscast creator fired amidst harassment allegations, and Etheremon runs out of funds

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, Mike Bithell talks John Wick Hex and why Lionsgate was chosen to handle the popular IP. UKIE CEO Jo Twist says the UK government needs to step up on supporting the games industry, and Runescape developer Jagex talks banned accounts and keeping its community clean.

Meanwhile, on Blockchaingamer.biz, blockchain game The Sandbox releases a new promotional trailer, WAX's full blockchain protocol and mainnet are now live, and the Etheremon team takes to Medium to announce that development funds have dried up.

And on InfluencerUpdate.biz, The Yogscast drops one of its creators amidst sexual harassment allegations, Twitch's subscriber-only streams are clashing with some developer's terms of service, and educational body Media Smart is creating resources to teach influencer marketing in schools.