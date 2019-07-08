News

Games industry roundup: Mike Bithell talks John Wick Hex, Yogscast creator fired amidst harassment allegations, and Etheremon runs out of funds

By , Influencer Editor
Games industry roundup: Mike Bithell talks John Wick Hex, Yogscast creator fired amidst harassment allegations, and Etheremon runs out of funds

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Looking for a mobile roundup? You can check out our Hot Five here. You can also catch up on all the news coming out of Asia in our East Meets West roundup here.

Learn more about all these sectors of the games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong on July 17th and 18th.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, Mike Bithell talks John Wick Hex and why Lionsgate was chosen to handle the popular IP. UKIE CEO Jo Twist says the UK government needs to step up on supporting the games industry, and Runescape developer Jagex talks banned accounts and keeping its community clean.

Meanwhile, on Blockchaingamer.biz, blockchain game The Sandbox releases a new promotional trailer, WAX's full blockchain protocol and mainnet are now live, and the Etheremon team takes to Medium to announce that development funds have dried up.

And on InfluencerUpdate.biz, The Yogscast drops one of its creators amidst sexual harassment allegations, Twitch's subscriber-only streams are clashing with some developer's terms of service, and educational body Media Smart is creating resources to teach influencer marketing in schools.


Click here to view the list »
Tags:
Danielle Partis
Danielle Partis
Influencer Editor

Danielle Partis is Editor of InfluencerUpdate.biz. She was previously the lead content creator for TeamRock Games, as well as contributing to outlets such as Metal Hammer, both online and in-print. Prior to that, Danielle worked as a freelance PR consultant and freelance journalist for a number of outlets.

Related Articles

Feature Aug 13th, 2018

Games industry roundup: The hottest stories across the PC, blockchain and influencer sectors

197 Feature Jul 8th, 2019

50 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Call of Duty: Mobile and Candy Crush Tales

Feature Jul 4th, 2019

Check out these Developer Toolkit videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019

Feature Jul 4th, 2019

7 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Growth Track

Feature Jul 4th, 2019

9 videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Seattle 2019's Indie Track

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies