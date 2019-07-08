News

Yogscast creator Caff dropped amidst harassment allegations

Yogscast creator Caff dropped amidst harassment allegations
By , Staff Writer

YouTuber and streamer Matthew Meredith, known as Caff, has been accused of sexual exploitation of his moderation team as well as a number of fans.

In a statement made within Meredith’s Discord server, moderator Mighty Claw stated that “corroborated and proven evidence has come to light that shows that Caff has been abusing his position as a content creator for at least the last three years to pursue sexual relationships with those he has power and influence over, using his position as a point of coercion and control".

"Sexual motivations"

Mighty Claw added that Meredith had frequently suggested that the mod team hire women, and that the team "now believe in retrospect that his reasons for suggesting these women were to gain additional access to these members in a closer environment to be able to more easily groom them for his sexual motivations”.

In the past three days, the Discord moderation team has reportedly received statements from eight individuals, though the identity of the individuals has been kept private. The entire mod team for Meredith’s Discord server has quit, stating that “we cannot stand complicit in support of Caff".

InfluencerUpdate.biz has the full story.


Tags:
Conor Riley
Conor Riley
Staff Writer

Related Articles

News Jan 19th, 2016

Developers and journalists on working with YouTubers and the mobile media

Comment & Opinion Jun 24th, 2019

The 2019 mobile game marketing strategies that work

Interview Jun 21st, 2019

What’s Good Games’ Andrea Rene on the state of mobile, Apple Arcade and 12 years in the games industry

News Apr 15th, 2019

Brawl With The Stars brings Stranger Things to Supercell's arena fighter

News Apr 8th, 2019

43% of influencers paid to do a sponsored video for a game will do it again for free

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies