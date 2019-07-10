News

Former Panic Button director unveils new studio Enduring Games

By , Staff Writer

Former Panic Button development director, studio general manager and co-owner Adam Creighton has launched a new studio called Enduring Games.

The new games studio will be located in Austin, Texas and will focus on new original properties for console hardware, co-development projects and digital distribution for indie developers.

At Panic Button, Creighton oversaw a number of Nintendo Switch ports during his eight-year stint, including the likes of Doom, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Rocket League. He also helped handle the Injustice: Gods Among Us port to the PlayStation Vita.

“We're making good games with good people in Austin, Texas, creating gameplay made special for consoles and handhelds,” said Creighton via Twitter.

Prior to his role at Panic Button, Creighton was a producer at Disney Interactive Media Group, where he worked on the Nintendo Wii exclusive title Epic Mickey.


