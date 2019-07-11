Universal Games taps Funko brand for new mobile puzzler

Universal Games has licensed the Funko brand for a new mobile puzzle game that utilises well-known IP.

Funko Pop Blitz is a match-three puzzle title that incorporates characters such as Back to the Future, Jurassic World, Shrek, How to Train Your Dragon, Universal Monsters and more.

The game has been developed by Tic Toc Games, which previously worked on Jam City’s Panda Pop for mobile.

More details will be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con, though the game has been confirmed to be arriving on iOS and Android soon.

“Iconic entertainment franchises”

"Funko stands for everything pop culture and seemed to be the perfect way to bring together all of our iconic entertainment franchises, as well as others fans love, into one game," said Universal brand development EVP of games and digital platforms, Chris Heatherly.

"The Pop style is iconic and unique, and we know that funatics love to collect everything Funko, which sets this up to be the ultimate character-collecting game. We’re thrilled to extend our collaboration, which started in toys, to the world of digital and gaming."

Funko has been making lots of moves regarding mobile, with the company partnering with Microsoft on Gears Pop, a Gears of War spin-off using the designs. Pre-registrations for the game recently opened.