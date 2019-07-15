News

Games industry roundup: EA and Riot vets set up Vela Games, Gods Unchained open beta, and how the top 5,000 dominate Twitch

Games industry roundup: EA and Riot vets set up Vela Games, Gods Unchained open beta, and how the top 5,000 dominate Twitch

While PocketGamer.biz focuses on the world of mobile gaming, it's always a good idea to keep an eye on the trends, controversies and opportunities of other sectors.

To that end, each week we round up the hottest stories as selected by our expert editorial team across our network of sites that includes PCGamesInsider.biz, InfluencerUpdate.biz and BlockchainGamer.biz.

Hottest stories

On PCGamesInsider.biz, there's the scoop on why a group of Riot and EA vets have founded their own studio Vela Games, an interview with one-man developer Victor Agren aka Deadtoast Entertainment on the early success of My Friend Pedro, and Jagex says it hasn't been sold just yet.

Meanwhile, on BlockchainGamer.biz, there's a look at whether IOST is equipped to create a bridge to Facebook’s Libra, and Gods Unchained has opened up its beta to the public.

And on InfluencerUpdate.biz, there's the news that 74 per cent of Twitch viewership belongs to the top 5,000 channels, and there's an article offering seven quick steps to nailing your Instagram captions.


