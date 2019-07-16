The top 20 best selling games on Nintendo Switch in Spain

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is the top-selling game on Nintendo Switch in Spain after selling more than 387,000 copies, according to a report.
Data from Vandal shows that most of the list is comprised of Nintendo games, including Super Mario Odyssey in second with 360k units sold and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in third with 285k copies sold.
Third-party winners
Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle took seventh place and is the top-selling game not published by Nintendo, selling 106k units.
EA’s FIFA 19 meanwhile, which does not utilise Nintendo IP, took eighth spot after selling 83.9k copies.
You can view the list for the top 20 best selling games in Spain below.
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Nintendo (387,000 units)
- Super Mario Odyssey, Nintendo (360,000 units)
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Nintendo (285,000 units)
- Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu/ Eevee, Nintendo (236,000 units)
- Splatoon 2, Nintendo (189,000 units)
- Super Smash Bros Ultimate, Nintendo (146,000 units)
- Mario + Rabbids : Kingdom Battle, Ubisoft (106,000 units)
- FIFA 19, EA Sports (83,900 units)
- Super Mario Party, Nintendo (76,000 units)
- FIFA 18, EA Sports (76,500 units)
- Minecraft, Mojang (65,000 units)
- 1-2 Switch, Nintendo (65,000 units)
- Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Nintendo (62,000 units)
- Just Dance 2019, Ubisoft (58,500 units)
- Mario Tennis Aces, Nintendo (57,000 units)
- New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe, Nintendo (52,000 units)
- Crash Bandicoot N’sane Trilogy, Activision (50,000 units)
- ARMS, Nintendo (47,000 units)
- Pokkén Tournament DX, Nintendo (45,000 units)
- Fortnite : Deep Freeze Bundle, Epic Games (44,000 units)
