Esports outfit 100 Thieves raises $35m

Esports organisation 100 Thieves has raised $35 million in a Series B funding round.

Following the raise the company has revealed plans to develop a new 15,000 square ft HQ in LA. This will house its esports practice facilities, streaming stations a content production soundstage, retail storefront and an apparel development workshop.

The firm plans to “aggressively expand” its operations in esports and apparrel, as well as develop new games-related entertainment content.

Diversifying

On top of being home to a number of esports teams for League of Legends, Fortnite and formerly Clash Royale, the company makes money from merchandise, clothing and its podcasts.

The investment was led by Artist Capital Management, whose chief investment officer Josh Dienstag has joined the company’s board of directors. Aglae Ventures also participated in the round.

To date 100 Thieves has raised a total of $60 million, following a $25m investment round in October 2018.

“This past year has been a massive success for 100 Thieves,” said 100 Thieves CEO Matthew ‘Nadeshot’ Haag.

“Our esports teams are winning championships, our apparel is selling out and our podcasts have topped the charts. Artist Capital Management saw our vision and our progress and has stepped up to support us. We now have everything we need to be the biggest gaming and esports brand in the world.”