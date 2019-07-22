Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki heads to a brand new venue for 2019!

Each year, Pocket Gamer Connects continues to grow bigger and better than before, and 2019 is no different.

Our previous events at Wanha Satama and the Scandic Congress Center were a huge success, although we’ve grown so much that we’ve had to upgrade to a whole new venue, and that’s all thanks to you! That being said, the new home for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 is… The Cable Factory!

On October 1st and 2nd, 1,300 industry professionals will flock to The Cable Factory to hear from 150 of the world’s leading authorities in the games industry for 12 wall-to-wall conference tracks, over 80 hours of content and 100 sessions. Now that’s a jam packed schedule!

About The Cable Factory

Formerly a venue of Slush Helsinki, The Cable Factory or Kaapelitehdas, is the largest cultural centre in Finland, and was designed by W.G. Palmqvist, who also designed many of the public buildings in Helsinki.

It covers a total area of 56,000 square metres and hosts more than 700 events every year, also housing three museums, 10 galleries, dance theaters, art schools, radio stations, a hotel, restaurants, a popular cafe, artists, bands and companies active in the creative industries.

Once an industrial complex producing cables, the centre now offers things to see, do and experience every day of the week for culturally inspired people of all ages. It offers six different event spaces and three meeting rooms, used for fairs, festivals, exhibitions and concerts.

Featuring easy access by metro and tram, as well as being surrounded by lots of highly-rated hotels and restaurants, this is the perfect new venue to keep our delegates happy, and call home for our Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki.

About Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki

Returning for our sixth year in Helsinki, Pocket Gamer Connects is part of an international series of B2B events for the games industry, which will see 1,300 delegates from all around the world, not only Europe, but American and Asia too.

As well as a total of 12 conference tracks, there will be a dedicated expo space for indie developers showcasing their games, Very Big Indie Pitch, Investor Connector, publisher SpeedMatch, and the famous Global Connects Party.

Come to Connects Helsinki!

Join us for our return to the motherland of mobile gaming this October. You save up to $450 with our Super Early Bird prices if you book before this Thursday, July 25th. Book now!